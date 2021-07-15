Manipur: Actor Influencer Soma Laishram Gives Away Prizes For ‘Road To Tokyo’ Quiz Organised By Dept of Youth Affairs & Sports

NET Web Desk

Actor and social-influencer Soma Laishram distributed the prize to the winners of the Road to Tokyo 2020’ quiz at Imphal on July 15, Thursday. The competition was organised by The Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur as part of the ‘Tokyo Olympics 2020’ awareness campaign by the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Olympic Association.

The ‘Road to Tokyo 2020’ quiz, is part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about the Olympics and reward winners.

A total of 9 winners were invited for the ceremony and were presented with the prized Indian team ‘Tokyo Olympics 2020’ t-shirts with the Olympics logo and India branded on it along with e-certificates.

“I would like to wish all the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics the very best. I am very proud that Manipur has 5 Olympians participating in the India contingent. Let us all participate in the ‘Road to Tokyo 2020’ quiz to know more about the Olympics and #cheer4India team,” said Soma Laishram.

Phulen Meitei, Director, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur who was present in the occasion said, “We are organising this small event to encourage people to know more about Olympics and sports so that they understand what it means to participate in the Olympics for our athletes. The small state of Manipur has 5 Olympians in the Indian contingent heading to Tokyo Olympics and we are proudly cheering for them and the entire team. We request everyone to participate in the quiz and cheer for team India.”

The ‘Road to Tokyo 2020’ quiz is a multiple-choice online round conducted in English & Hindi, as informed by a press release.