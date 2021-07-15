Manipur CM Inaugurates NABARD Welfare Schemes

NET Web Desk

Recently, Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh inaugurated welfare schemes to be implemented under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The schemes include Comprehensive Scheme for Development of MSCB Ltd. and PACS (Primary Agriculture Co-operative Societies) in Manipur, infrastructure support to 10 PACS.

Along with, two TDF projects in Churachandpur and Pherzwal districts.

Established on 12 July 1982 by an Act of the Parliament, NABARD regulates credit and other facilities for the promotion and development of small industries, agriculture, and several others.

The Comprehensive Scheme for Development of MSCB Ltd, and PACS will strengthen the infrastructure of 46 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies in the State.

MSCB Ltd would strengthen the basic infrastructure such as office furniture, PoS machines, softwares etc.

Biren Singh stated said these projects would facilitate stable horticulture based farming in place of jhuming and shifting cultivation.

It will help to promote sustainable agriculture and better livelihoods for the tribal communities.

He has also congratulated NABARD on its 40th Foundation Day and looking forward to their continued collaboration for the development and growth of Manipur.