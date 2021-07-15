Manipur: ‘Increase Our Allowance’, TNAI Nurses To Cease Work From July 29

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 14, the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), Manipur branch nurses warn to stage protest from July 21 to July 28, if the 7th pay commission does not get implemented in Manipur.

After conclusion of the mass protest, these nurses will cease work from July 29 onwards, if the government fails to take any stringent measures.

It have also been demanding to enhance the nursing allowance from existing Rs 2,000 per month to Rs 4,000 per month.

The demands were raised concerning the grade pay structure and nursing allowance.

According to Imphal Free Press report, a release issued by TNA, Manipur branch signed by its president, N Tangbi Devi, stated that Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) had already enhanced the grade pay of nurses on April 4, 2020 with approval from the state government.

TNAI referred the act as a discrimination by the government, thereby ignoring the majority of nurses working in other institutions with the same qualifications.