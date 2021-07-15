Manipur : One Held With Brown Sugar Weighing Over 2 Kg

NET Web Desk

Recently, during a search operation at Chakpikarong Subdivision, the Chandel district police held an individual with 2.285 Kg of suspected brown sugar.

Acting under specific inputs, three teams of Chandel district police under the supervision of Chandel ASP(LO) Shankerjit Loitongbam conducted search operation in Khullen Khailet at around 2:30 pm.

Identified as John Manglamsaun Zou, a total of 177 soap cases filled with Brown sugar weighing 2.285 Kg were retrieved from the individual.

According to Frontier Manipur report, John is a permanent resident of Home Guard Veng, Moreh ward number 1, the individual is under official custody.

Furthermore, an FIR was lodged against the individual under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chakpikarong Police Station.