Manipur : ‘Priority To Vaccinated Individuals’, HC Opposes PIL

NET Web Desk

The High Court of Manipur urged the state government to not impose the mandatory inoculation on citizens.

This directive has been passed, in response to the state government’s issuance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a petition titled “Priority to vaccinated persons” on June 30. It was issued by the Special Secretary of Home Department.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Kh Nobin Singh highlighted Paragraph 2 of the notification, stating prioritizing individuals on the basis of vaccination is purely discriminatory.

The notification (PIL No. 34 of 2021) was filed by Osbert Khaling (Petitioner and Advocate).

It gives priority to COVID-19 vaccinated individuals and allowing them to open shops, institutions, factories, private offices, etc. Meanwhile, National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) job card holders are also being deprived of their work due to being unvaccinated.

An online petition has also been started against the mandate. It has been issued on Change.org, titled – “Stop forced vaccination in Manipur”. Started by Liberty in Manipur group, the petition is addressed to Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh. It has already been signed by more than 300 people.

Besides, vaccination, residents are also opposing the mandatory house-to-house testing.

Recently, residents of Churachandpur district in Manipur also opposed the house-to-house testing of two family members each.

Locals believe this act portrays alleged forceful measures to test the citizens. But, if the same comes with a request, residents might agree to it.