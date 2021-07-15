Manipur Registers 1104 Cases, Highest Single-day Surge On July 14

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 14, Manipur registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19, with 1104 new cases, with the tally reaching 80,521.

According to the state health department, a total of 7,594 test results were received on the day. Among them, 1,104 were found to be infected with COVID-19.

Out of 80,521 cases, Central Security personnel included 3936 cases.

With the latest update, the cumulative number of test results received on Wednesday were 9,75,043.

Besides, the surge in single-day cases, the state has registered as many as 17 deaths within 24 hours, thereby taking the toll to 1,326.

As many as 366 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Imphal West, and Imphal East reported 195 new cases.

Thoubal – 108, Churachandpur – 102, 80 from Kakching, 67 from Bishnupur, Tamenglong – 66, 33 from Noney, Kangpokpi recorded 12, 10 from Chandel, Tengnoupal – 9, six each from Jiribam and Ukhrul, and one from Kamjong recorded one individual.

Out of these, 11 were personnel from Central Armed Police Force.

While the people succumbed belonged to Churachandpur and Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Tengnoupal and Thoubal.

Four deaths each were from Churachandpur and Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur – 3 each, along with one death each from Kakching, Tengnoupal and Thoubal.

According to the latest update, 583 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 70,985 till date.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases stands at 8,210, which means 88.15 per cent.

As many as 1,802 D-type oxygen cylinders and 435 B-type oxygen cylinders made available to health facilities of the state during the last 24 hours.

Cumulative vaccines administered in Manipur reached 9,21,729, with first dose – 8,22,355. Meanwhile, the tally for second dose stands to 99,374.