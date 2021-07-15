Meghalaya: SP East Khasi Hills Appeals For Calm As Police And CRPF Personnel Pelted With Stones At Nongmensong

Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

3 CRPF and a police constable in Nongmensong were injured when they were pelted with stones on an intervening night between July 13 and 14.

According to reports two individuals found inebriated in the area were allegedly assaulted by the locals. The police later took them to the police station for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, a crowd surrounded the station and started abusing the two who were picked up and the police and CRPF personnel on duty.

S. Nongtnger Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills informed ” On 13th July 2021 at around 11:00 pm, there was an allegation of an assault by some non-tribal at Nongmensong, Shillong. Two persons were found in the area in an INEBRIATED condition and taken to the thana for medical examination. Later, a crowd gathered at Nongmensong OP and started assaulting one of the two persons picked up and abused the Police personnel and CRPF personnel on duty at the OP and also pelted Stones thereby damaging vehicles and injuring personnel”

SP Nongtnger appealed to the public against spreading any rumours.

“A community Liason Group meeting was held today at Nongmensong Out Post between the various Community stakeholders where they have undertaken to all work towards peace in the area”, added Nongtnger.