Mizo Orgs Asks Assam CM To Pay Compensation For The Damages Done By Assam Police

– Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The Assam Mizoram border has witnessed a tumultuous time in the last few months. The issue has developed into a protracted war of words(sometimes actions). As more days pass by without a visible solution at sight civil society organizations and pressure groups are getting more and more involved.

As per reports the Joint Action Committee on Inner Line Reserved Forest, Mizoram has made a representation to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the Withdrawal/Retreat from Inner Line Reserve.

In the letter, they stated that the meeting among Joint Action Committee on Inner Line Reserve Forest Demand, the All Political Parties and All NGO’s Meeting held on July 6th, 2021 at 11 AM at Mizo Zirlai Pawl(MZP) Conference Hall, Aizawl, a resolution was passed demanding the withdrawal of Assam Police Personnel from the territory of Mizoram.

Also at the same time, to pay appropriate compensation at the earliest possible for the destruction of crops and Jhum house located at Aitlang. Mizoram by the Assam Police Force.

In the letter, the organization claimed that before the end of July 2021, Mizoram, as well as the Mizo’s, will not bear the consequences of Assam’s atrocities and that the government of Assam will have sole responsibility.