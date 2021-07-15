Nagaland: Defence Ministry Issues ‘No Objection’ Certificate For Chiethu Airport

– NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Defence gave the much awaited no-objection certificate to the under construction Chiethu Airport today.

Chiethu is situated 25kms north of Kohima. Currently a greenfield airport it is being upgraded by the AAI ( Airport Authority of India). Covering an area of 645 acres Chiethu is going to be the second airport in the state after Dimapur.

In 2020, the Airports Authority of India had agreed to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of the Kohima Chiethu Airport, for which, the required no-objection certificate was issued today.

Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio expressed his gratitude through a tweet.

“No Objection” for Ciethu Airport located in Kohima. The airport aims at fulfilling the aspiration of air connectivity to all state capitals,” his tweet read.

He also thanked Shri Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of India for his support and encouragement for Ceithu Airport for its strategic importance.

“We’ll ensure fulfillment of conditions & modalities.”, Rio further added.