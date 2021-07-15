Nagaland : Priority To Vaccinate Shopkeepers And Vendors, Says Health Department

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 14, the Health and Family Welfare department of Nagaland, directed the health officials to conduct an inoculation programme for shopkeepers and vegetable vendors in the state.

Issued by the Principal Director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Neikhreilie Khimiao asserted to take all necessary steps to ensure fast track vaccination of all these beneficiaries.

According to the order, all the health workers not yet vaccinated should produce COVID-19 negative certificate after every 15 days.

Meanwhile, Khimiao instructed the District Task Force (DTF) to ensure that the private hospitals abide by the guidelines.

The directives were issued with the Guwahati High Court’s order on June 30, as a response to Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

According to Morung Express report, although most doctors and nurses are vaccinated among Health Care Workers (HCWs), percentage of inoculation stands low among supporting staffs and auxiliary workers.