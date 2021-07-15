Nagaland : Tangha And Amosen Village Achieves 100% Inoculation

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 15, Tangha and Amosen village under Yongnyah Block of Longleng district has achieved the feat of 100% vaccination.

Both the villages have vaccinated it’s eligible beneficiaries. 100% of first doses have been vaccinated for 18 years and above.

While, 100% of second doses have been administered for citizens of 45 years and above.

According to a press release issued by Dr. Obangjungla, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Longleng, the first vaccination drive in the village started on Friday April 16.

All the beneficiaries then were vaccinated except those with some severe health issues.

The Village Task Force (DTF) comprised of the village council, guards, student’s organization and church leaders.

Deputy Commissioner, Longleng and Chairman of DTF, M. Shayung Phom encouraged residents to inoculate themselves and play a significant role against the pandemic.