Advisor For Youth Resources & Sports Zale Neikha Inaugurates ‘Kidimi Kharu’, Gateway To Nagaland’s “Vegetable Village

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Advisor for Youth Resources & Sports, Zale Neikha inaugurated a grand new village gate named ‘Kidimi Kharu’ in Kidima village.

Chaired by KVC Chairman, Vitsu Rikha, the vote of thanks was proposed by its Secretary, Vikedul Kotso.

According to Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) report, the programme was funded by the Department of Rural Development. A total of Rs. 46.70 lakhs has been incurred for construction of gate.

Neikha emphasised on the commercialization of agriculture products instead of adopting subsistence agriculture in order to boost the economy.

“Inuagurated the grand new village gate of Kidima Village today. Let this Gate be a blessing to all who enters or exits through it,” – tweeted by Zale Neikha.

Earlier, declared as a “Vegetable Village” by the Government of Nagaland, the magnificent gate is termed an epitome of unity and cooperation on all fronts.

Kidima village is known for its rich produce of organic vegetables. Majority of the population engage themselves in farming activities and have yielded rewarding harvests over the years.