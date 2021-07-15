Pakyong Bazaar Declared Containment Zone Till July 19

NET Web Desk

The Pakyong Bazaar in East Sikkim district has been declared a containment zone, with effect from 5 AM of July 14 to 5 AM of July 19.

This decision was taken to prevent further transmission of the infection.

All residents of the region will stay under home quarantine and no movement allowed except for essential services and emergency purposes, including banks and medical emergencies.

Pakyong airport was functional and vehicles plying through the bazaar were allowed to operate.

According to the order issued by Ragul K., IAS, District Collector cum Chairperson of the Disaster Management Authority, East Sikkim, 2 km radius of Pakyong Bazar in East Sikkim might soon become probable hotspot of COVID-19 unless strict measures immediately taken for the containment.

The movement in case of any emergency will be allowed after concurrence from the Incident Commander.

If anyone fails to follow the guidelines, case will be lodged against them under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.