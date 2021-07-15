President Of India Honours Tezpur University Faculty For Developing New Food Packaging Technology

NET Web Desk

In a major achievement for Tezpur University Assam, Prof. Pritam Deb, of Department of Physics and DPIIT Chair Professor, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell, has won the prestigious Visitor’s Award for Technology Development for the year 2020.

The award has been conferred to him for developing a two-dimensional heterostructure-based biodegradable film for food packaging.

“Presently, the consumer demands food with assured safety, quality, and extended shelf life perception. This invention on new form of food packaging is to replace the unsustainable plastic, upon which modern life seems to depend, has shown functional efficacy in terms of biodegradability and mechanical, barrier, antimicrobial properties including shelf life”, explained Prof. Deb

The Visitor’s Award is India’s one of the most prestigious awards conferred annually to promote healthy competition amongst central universities and motivate them to adopt best practices from around the world in pursuit of excellence. The President of India, act as the ‘Visitor’ to the Central Universities and the award is a recognition from the highest office of the land. At present, there are three categories in the Visitor’s Awards- Visitor’s Award for Innovation, Visitor’s Award for Research and Visitor’s Award for Technology Development. Prof. Deb received the award for Technology Development.

Prof. Deb holds patents on inventions related to enhanced oil recovery, intelligent MRI contrast agent, and efficient production of bio-oil through the use of nanocatalyst.

“Including Prof. Deb, Tezpur University has now received a total of three Visitor’s Award and that shows the quality of research works of our faculty members”, Dr. Biren Das, Registrar of the University said while congratulating Prof. Deb on the accomplishment.