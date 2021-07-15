Tripura Cabinet Reshuffle Is Imminent As CM Biplab Deb Visits New Delhi

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is on a two-day visit to New Delhi to pay a ‘courtesy call to the new union ministers & to discuss the reshuffle in the state cabinet. His flight was on June 15.

BJP state president Dr. Manik Saha and vice-president and MLA Ramprasad Paul also left for New Delhi in the same day.

Meanwhile, rumors abound that the Tripura cabinet is likely to witness a reshuffling after three years in buzzing in the corridors of power. However, no one is likely to be left out as there are plans to accommodate a few MLAs in the vacant space.

According to sources, CM Deb will be meeting the new Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and the Union Education Minister to discuss the necessary steps to be taken to deal with the COVID situation. Also, talks will be held to discuss rejuvenating the stagnant 25-year-old education system in the state.

With 4 vacancies in the cabinet, there is a good chance of at least two seats getting new faces. Changing the speaker will be the most significant change of reshuffling. Meanwhile, MLA Ramprasad Paul has been given a place in the cabinet, claims sources.

At the same time TIPRA Motha’s chairman and new executive member of the ADC, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, flew to New Delhi on the same flight with the Chief Minister. He has gone to Delhi for a courtesy call on new union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is a close relative of his.