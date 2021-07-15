Tripura Government Looks At Renewable Energy Solutions For Rural Areas

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a major boost to the adoption of renewable energy solutions in Tripura, the govt. plans to provide 3 lakh solar study lights to facilitate students’ studies, especially students in rural areas. said Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma here in Agartala on Wednesday.

The Tripura government has already distributed 3 lakh solar study lights through the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) to facilitate the education of students in rural and hilly areas of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister added that around “12,000 solar street lights have been installed in rural and hilly areas in a very short time since the BJP-led coalition government came to power. Initiatives have been taken to install 15,000 more solar street lights in the current financial year. In the case of street lights, blocks in remote and inaccessible areas have been selected on a priority basis”.

Dev Varma further added that more than 300 solar irrigation pumps have already been installed in different parts of the state under the PM-KUSUM to facilitate farming activities. In this way, the farmers have got rid of the problem of water for agriculture purposes. The state government is working to complete the installation of 2600 more solar irrigation pumps by September this year.

Replying to a query, Dev Varma said that under the PM Kusum scheme, solar irrigation pumps with high horsepower will be provided to farmers for Rs 2.5 thousand as the central government is giving a 98 percent subsidy. Besides, Rs 1 lakh 19 thousand is being provided by the state government for the excavation work.

He also said the state government is providing biogas plants to rural people who have at least two cows at a total subsidy of Rs 34,500 for the convenience of cooking.