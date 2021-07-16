Arunachal Pradesh: Committee to verify Chakma-Hajong Settlement Blocks in Miao Changlang

By Thuptan Sange Mento, Itanagar

In an implementation of the Changlang DC’s notification (No C/LR-23/KVITBP/20-21, dated 29 June, 20201) Miao ADC Sunny K Singh nominated prominent leaders of the recently constituted ‘Miao Sub-divisional settlement areas monitoring committee’ to verify and ascertain the actual ground status of the Chakma-Hajong Settlement block in Miao subdivision.

The committee will map out the settlement areas and compare the same with government-recognized settlements as per the list provided by the DLRSO

It will carefully examine the current disputed and unorganized settlements first and then propose a resolution mechanism for the protection of the forest areas and maintaining peace among the different communities.

The deputy commissioner will be informed if they come across the existence of Chakma-Hajong unauthorized resettlements. They will make sure that flood-affected families are resettled properly.

The committee will also look into the status of Jhum cultivation and earmark areas for it. It is for the protection of critical water catchment areas, the committee will propose protected areas under the Jhum Land Regulation Act, 1947.

The task of mapping is to be completed by 31 August.

The committee consists of the ADC, the DLRSO, the Jairampur DFO, the Diyun RFO, Miao ZPM Sirai Ong Singpho, Ngilang Tangha, Pisi Zauing, Jowkhong Singpho, PK Kimsing, K Chithan, Nigramoni Chakma and Binod Boran Chakma.