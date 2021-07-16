Arunachal To Have Its Allied And Healthcare Council Soon

Tanu Bulo, Itanagar

In line with National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021 (NCAHP Act 2021), Arunachal Pradesh will soon constitute its allied and healthcare council. The statutory body upon coming into existence will have the exclusive authority in framing policies and standards and regulating professional conduct and qualifications of the state’s allied and healthcare professionals.

The decision was taken yesterday in a consultative and advocacy meeting convened by the Directorate of Medical Education, Training & Research and chaired by its Director R. Doye. In attendance were representatives of the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Rajiv Gandhi University, Directorate of Health Services, and Directorate of Family Welfare.

The proposed State Allied and Healthcare Council will mark the implementation of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021 (NCAHP Act 2021) in letter and spirit in the state. The Act was passed by the Parliament in March 2021. It allows the states to set up their respective State Allied and Healthcare Councils to execute the major provisions of the Act through autonomous boards. The said councils will be the state-level implementation agencies while the National Commission will be the overarching body devising policies along with maintaining the National and State registers of all allied healthcare professionals.

The new NCAHP Act seeks to regulate and standardize the healthcare profession in India, a central statutory body or Commission that will frame policies and standards, regulate professional conduct and qualifications for allied and healthcare professionals, besides providing uniformity of service standards across institutions in the country, will be established.

According to the Act, it will now be mandatory to get permission for the establishment of new allied and healthcare institutions, introducing new courses, etc. and no person other than a registered allied and healthcare professional shall hold office as an allied and healthcare professional (by whatever name called) in government or any institution maintained by a local or other authority or provide services in any of the recognised categories in any state and be entitled to sign or authenticate any certificate required by any law for the time being in force that requires to be signed or authenticated by a duly qualified allied and healthcare professional.

The Act has defined an “allied health professional” as an associate, technician or technologist trained to perform any technical and practical task to support diagnosis and treatment of illness, disease, injury, or impairment and support implementation of any healthcare treatment and referral plan recommended by a medical, nursing or any other healthcare professional and who has obtained any qualification of diploma or degree under this Act.

“Healthcare Professional” has been defined as a scientist, therapist, or other professionals who study, advise, research, supervises, or provides preventive, curative, rehabilitative, therapeutic or promotional health services and who has obtained any qualification of degree under this Act.

“Allied Services” will broadly include professional categories such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, ophthalmic sciences, nutrition sciences, medical laboratory, and life sciences, medical radiology, imaging and therapeutic technology, medical technologists and physician associates, trauma, burn care, and surgical/anesthesia-related technology, community care, and behavioural health sciences and health information management and health informatics.

Expected to benefit approximately one million allied and healthcare-related professionals in the country, the NCAHP Act will fulfill a long-standing demand of these professionals for establishing a regulatory body in line with the existing regulatory bodies such as the National Medical Commission, Dental Council of India, Indian Nursing Council, etc.