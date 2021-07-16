Assam: Mandatory Covid Testing For Fully Vaccinated At Railway Station and Airports

NET WEBDESK

The Govt. of Assam on the 15th of July 16, 2021, passed a new order regarding mandatory testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in Assam.

The exemption granted to those individuals who were completely vaccinated from mandatory testing in Aiport and Railway stations on their arrival has now been lifted.

As positive cases of individuals who have taken both doses are coming to light the government of Assam does not want to take any risk given the impending third wave.

Earlier it had exempted such passengers from the mandatory testing.