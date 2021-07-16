Cuba Protests : ‘Release Detained Journalists’, Says UN Chief

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet has called on Cuba government to release the detained protesters and journalists, arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

Thousands of citizens protested over food and medicine shortages, increase in price, and the government’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bachelet further asserted that Havana should “respect and fully protect the rights of all individuals to peaceful assembly and to freedom of opinion and expression.”

Staged in Cuba, the protests is termed to be one of the largest show against the Communist Island rulers, since the 1990s.

Even the internet connectivity has also been terminated. Meanwhile, Bachelet has also urged Cuban authorities to ensure internet access is fully restored.

PM Manuel Marrero announced that the government will waive custom fees and limits on food, medicine and other essential items for travellers.