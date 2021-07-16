Manipur Government Declares 10 Days ‘Total Curfew’ From July 18

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 15, the Manipur Government has announced a total curfew of 10 days, with effect from Sunday, July 18 till Wednesday, July 28.

The Health Department issued a public notice to the following order.

According to Frontier Manipur report, only essential activities as – vaccination, COVID-19 test, medical services, water supply, power supply, telecom/internet services, air travel and agricultural activities would be allowed.

In the midnight announcement, Manipur CM, N Biren Singh, through a video message desperately appealed the public for cooperation, thereby collectively fighting against the virus.

The decision was taken after the wide prevalence to Delta strain of COVID-19 in the state.

He further asserted that state and paramilitary forces will be deployed during the curfew.

Apart from the essential services, Wednesday, July 21 would be exempted for the celebration of Meetei-Pangal community and Idul-Zuha.

But citizens need to strictly adhere the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour during it’s celebration.

Meanwhile, Biren Singh has also announced the news via a tweet. “In view of the Covid situation in the State, there’ll be a strict curfew from 18-28 July. All institutions, except the essential services, will remain closed. Further, only the people coming out for vaccination & testing will be permitted to venture out.”