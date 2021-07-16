Manipur : Two Held With Illegal Arms On July 15

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 15, a joint operation led by Imphal East district police and 16 Assam Rifles personnel has arrested two individuals suspected to be arm-smugglers.

Identified as Haolal Chongloi of Khomunnon village, Ukhrul district and Thanggougin Chongloi of Yangnoi village in Kangpokpi district, the smugglers had earlier sold a number of arms and ammunition to willing buyers.

The team of personnel was led by Inspector Kh Henery Singh, OC-CDO Imphal East and Inspector Kh Pathou Meitei OC, Heingang PS under the instruction of Roni Mayengbam, Additional SP (Ops) Imphal East.

One 9 mm pistol, a 9 mm pistol magazine, one motorcycle (Bajaj Pulsar) and 2 mobile phones were seized from the individuals.

According to police, the two individuals were about to sell a pistol at the cost of Rs 50,000 via an unidentified woman, who was waiting for their arrival at Sekta Lamkhai, in regard to receive the arms.

Besides, a suspected individual Chongloi further informed that the pistol was allegedly bought at the cost of Rs. 40,000.

Both the apprehended have been handed over to Heingang Police Station for further legal action.