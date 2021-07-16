Meet Sanjal Gavande, An Indian-Born Engineer, Part Of Blue Origins Team That Built Bezos’ Spacecraft

NET Web Desk

The team that helped build the rocket system called New Shepard, for Jeff Bezos’ space venture ‘Blue Origin’ includes Sanjal Gavande, a 30-year-old systems engineer from Kalyan, Mumbai.

Her father is a retired Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Officer, while her mother is a retired Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) employee.

Sanjal has pursued a master’s program in mechanical engineering at Michigan Technological University, with first-class. Earlier, she had studied at Mumbai University.

She was working for marine and racing car companies before attaining the opportunity to build a spacecraft.

According to TOI report, Sanjal worked at Toyota, where she received flying lessons on the weekend. This helped her to achieve pilot’s license in 2016.

She had earlier applied at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

But due to citizenship issues, she couldn’t land the job. Later, she applied at Blue Origins where she is currently working as a system engineer.

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, along with his brother Mark, is all set to fly into space on the rocket system New Shepard with few other individuals on July 20.