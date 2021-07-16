Nagaland : DGP Rewards Cop Portraying Classic Example Of Courage Along Assam-Nagaland Border

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 15, Nagaland Director-General of Police (DGP), T. John Longkumer felicitated Havildar Major Tullumeren Ao of C Coy, 12 Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) with a cash reward of Rs 5000.

The cop was awarded for his portrayal of a classic example of courage along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Deployed at Vikoto village in Mokokchung district bordering Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam, Major Tullumeren courageously fought against the severe law and order issue.

Confirmed by Nagaland Police, the cop is now attaining immense applauds for the valour, he showcased.

“15th July 2021. DGP Nagaland T. John Longkumer gave a reward of Rs. 5000/- to Havaldar Major Tullumeren Ao of C Coy 12 IRB for showing exemplary courage in facing a serious law and order issue. He was deployed in Vikoto Village in the Assam Nagaland border.” – tweeted by Nagaland Police.

15th July 2021.

Longkumer along with Commissioner, Nagaland also interacted with officials deployed in Vikoto and Aosenden Border Observation Posts (BOP).

He has also handed over 2 Generators and assorted material for the temporary shelters.

Commissioner Nagaland handed over cash awards to both the BOP staffs.

The news has been confirmed by the Nagaland Police Official Twitter handle.

“DGP Nagaland and Commissioner Nagaland interacted with Police Officers deployed in Vikoto and Aosenden Border Observation posts. DGP handed over 2 Generators and assorted material for the temporary shelters. Commissioner Nagaland handed over cash awards to both the BOP staff.” – tweeted by Nagaland Police.

The inter-boundary dispute that cost loss of lives has accelerated during the recent times. Recently, North East Students’ Organization has also written to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah demanding an intervention into the Northeast boundary dispute.

The North Eastern Students’ Organisation (NESO) represents the eight major students body of the North East – the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Tripura Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).