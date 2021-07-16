Nagaland : Drones Banned Within Aerial Distance Of 3 Km Around Dimapur Airport, Announces CP

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 15, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Rothihu Tetseo has banned the flying of any remotely piloted aircraft (RPA), such as – Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) etc., within an aerial distance of 3 km from the perimeter of Dimapur airport.

According to INSIDENE report, Tetseo further asserted that any violation of this directive will amount to suspension or cancellation of the Unique Identification Number (UIN)/Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) of the RPA issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The order was issued in regard to adherence of the Civil Aviation Requirement, Section 3 – Air Transport, Series X Part 1 Issue 1, of August 27, 2018.

According to the notice, case might be lodged against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Aircraft Act 1934, the Aircraft Rules 1937, or any statutory provisions.