Nagaland Receives 22 Ventilators From Govt. Of Latvia And UNDP

– NET Web Desk

On Friday, July 16, Nagaland received 22 live saving ventilators from Govt of Latvia. It was delivered as part of the UNDP and European initiative taken up last month, to help Nagaland, and India as a whole in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Under this, a sum of USD 60,000 was contributed by the government of Latvia for the procurement of Indian-made AgVa ventilators.

On receiving the ventilators, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland and Abu Metha, adviser to the CM of Nagaland, took it to twitter to express their gratitude and thanked Govt. of Latvia and UNDP for their support.