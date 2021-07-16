Nagaland : Unlock Phase-III To Commence From July 18 Till August 1

NET Web Desk

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland Government has announced the Unlock Phase-III, with effect from Sunday July 18 till Sunday August 1.

Nagaland Government spokesperson and Advisor, Mmhonlumo Kikon, asserted that tourists who have received both the doses of COVID-19 will be eligible to enter the state.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also declared that Higher Secondary institutions & colleges will commence from Monday July 26. While, all other classes will re-open from August 1.

However, the inoculation for employees is mandatory. Confirmed by the spokesperson via twitter.

According to MyGov Nagaland, on Thursday July 15, Nagaland’s COVID-19 figure stood to 26,381. Out of 1167 total samples received, 132 people tested positive due to the infection. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths stood to 502. The sample positivity rate stood to 11.31%.

Furthermore, 97 people were recovered on July 15, with a total of 10,596 vaccine doses been administered to the residents.