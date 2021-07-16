Pulitzer Prize – Winner Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Afghanistan

Image Credit: Twitter

NET Web Desk

Danish Siddiqui, renowned photojournalist & chief photographer of Reuters in India was killed in the violence in Afghanistan in the intervening night between 15th and 16th of July. Siddiqui was embedded with the Afgan Army and was covering the ongoing clash with the Taliban in Kandahar Afghanistan.

He was killed in clashes in the Spin Boldak district in the Kandahar region.
Danish Siddiqui was a brave photojournalist whose work filled a crucial void at a time when photojournalism, ground reportage have been devalued in the current news media.

In the last few days, he was tagging along with the elite Afgan Commandos to the different combat zones in Afganistan. While in a Humvee he caught live visuals of getting their convoy bombarded with rocket attacks.

