Sikkim : Excise Department Advisor, Prasad Sharma Launches ‘E-Abkari’ Software

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, Prasad Sharma, the MLA cum Advisor, Excise Department, digitally launched e-abkari portal at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok.

Secretary, Excise Department, Shri. Kuber Bhandari, Sectary, CMO, Smt. Tenzeen Kizom, Commissioner, Excise Department, Smt. Binita Chettri, SIO National Information Centre (NIC) Gangtok, Shri. Birendra Chettri and officials from NIC and Excise Department also attended the virtual event.

According to Government of Sikkim Facebook post, through ‘e-abkari’, excise department can administer service to taxpayers and stakeholders.

It will be a user-friendly and efficient platform, for promoting business.

The portal will play a significant role as one of the major thrust areas of e-governance in the state.

Meanwhile, it will enable general public to apply and renew license from the comfort of their homes.

The portal will significantly reduce service delivery time for state excise-related services, thereby providing uniform service experiences to all stakeholders.

It is basically focused on managing excise, it bringing in a lot of transparency and accountability in the system.

‘e-abkari’ will facilitate seamless online communication among all excise officials across the state, licencees, administrative departments and other stakeholders.

Besides, helping in the complete supply chain, commencing from the raw material to the bottling and packing of excise products.

According to Director General NIC, Dr. Nita Verma, e-abkari incorporates the best features of a digital software – connected to voice systems, QR code, state government receipt portals and banks for transactions.

She further assured that with the support of NIC West Bengal and proactiveness of NIC Sikkim on the ground, e-abkari will be implemented in a full-fledged manner in Sikkim.