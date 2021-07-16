Sikkim : Socio-religious Activities, Get-togethers Banned For One Month

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 15, CM Prem Singh Tamang chaired a High-level Meeting at Samman Bhawan, Ganagtok to review the current situation of COVID-19 in the state.

The meeting discussed to review on the containment measures, and ban get-togethers to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to Sikkim – Information and Public Relations (IPR) release, complete ban will be imposed on all socio-religious activities and get-togethers like – marriage, pujas and birthday parties both in urban and rural areas of the state.

Keeping in view of the present situation, practice of serving food and beverages during funerals and last rites will be restricted.

IEC and mass awareness on Covid Appropriate Behaviour will be upscaled, to enforce penalties on people and establishments violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Besides, the practice of issuing special permits, other than for health and police personnel should be stopped.

The odd-even rule for vehicles should be strictly enforced without any exception.

If a person in a ward or village tests positive, the entire ward will be declared a containment zone.

In case of urban or semi urban areas or towns, the entire building will be contained.

Any relief work, social or medical service should compulsorily be routed through the District Collectors (DCs).

Only in-house puja or rituals will be allowed in religious places. Complete ban will be enforced on visitors to any religious place or institution.