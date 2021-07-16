War On Drugs: Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Psychoactive Substances Policy

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet today approved the Policy on Psychoactive Substances 2021-26 to fight the drug menace in Arunachal Pradesh further the war on drugs.

The policy will base the fight on three pillars of Supply Reduction, Demand Reduction, and Harm Reduction.

The state govt believes that the policy will lead to a synchronized effort in the fight against substance abuse with the formation of a State Level Authority headed by the Chief Minister and District Level Committees.

These bodies will meet at regular intervals to steer the objectives of the Policy.