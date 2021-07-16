Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu And Team Departs For Tokyo Olympics After Prep In US

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 15, the ace Indian Weightlifter from Manipur, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu along with her team has left for Tokyo Olympics 2020, from St. Louis, US.

As per reports, she will reach Narita International Airport, Tokyo on Friday July 16.

According to Olympics.com report, the 49-kg category-weightlifter was accompanied by national coach Vijay Sharma, assistant coach – Sandip Kumar, and Pramod Sharma along with physiotherapist Aalap Javadekar.

Confirmed by the weightlifter herself via a retweet of Prasar Bharati News Services Page, “Weightlifter @mirabai_chanu and her team left for Tokyo from St Louis, US yesterday evening (IST). She will reach Narita today afternoon #Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics2020”.

Weightlifter @mirabai_chanu and her team left for Tokyo from St Louis, US yesterday evening (IST). She will reach Narita today afternoon#Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/JBzgOR30mm — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 16, 2021

Sanctioned by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the weightlifter underwent a 50-day training in the United States, under her coaches.

This was Mirabai’s second-stint in the US after she had undergone a two-month stint under the coach, Dr Aaron Horschig, in 2020.

Her lower back and shoulder issues were addressed then during the stint.

These issues purely encouraged her to set a new world record in clean and jerk category of the Asian Championships 2020.

She had lifted 86kg in snatch and a world record of 119 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 205kg.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be her second consecutive appearance at the Olympics after the disappointing campaign at Rio 2016.

She had failed to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in the women’s 48 kg clean and jerk section.

At the national trials for Rio 2016 Olympics, Mirabai Chanu broke a 12-year-old national record held by seven-time World championships medallist Kunjarani Devi to book her place in the Indian team for the Games.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital, Tokyo between July 23 and August 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games will be scheduled from August 24 and September 5, 2021.