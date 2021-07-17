Afghanistan Envoy’s Daughter Abducted & Tortured In Pakistan

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, the daughter of the Afghanistan ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil has been allegedly abducted and severely tortured on her way to home.

Silsila Alikhil, the lady is reportedly in hospital under medical care after being released by the unidentified abductors.

According to reports, Ms. Alikhil was kidnapped from Blue Area, a commercial district in the heart of Islamabad, at around 1.45 PM Pakistan time.

While, she was freed around 7 PM with her hands and feet tied. Her wrists and ankles were swollen and there were other marks of injuries.

The MoFA has strongly condemned the heinous act, thereby expressing it’s deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

It has also called on the Pak government to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families.

It has urged the Pakistani Government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators as soon as possible.

This incident came against the backdrop of strained ties between the two countries and Afghanistan’s accusation that Pakistani forces are possibly helping the Talibans in their recent advances.