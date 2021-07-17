Assam Budget 2021-22 : State Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog Announces Welfare Schemes, Check The Key Points

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, the Assam Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog presented Rs. 566-crore deficit state budget for 2021-2022 in the Assembly.

The first Budget of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, this ground plan presents some key solution to issues, that rised due to post-pandemic.

According to the Minister, the budget will act as a vision document for the next five years.

She announced several welfare schemes supporting children, women, students, tea tribes, and low-income families.

Ajanta Neog also stated on the first budget through her twitter handle. “Presented the first budget of the second term of our Govt. at the Assembly, Yesterday. Under the leadership of HCM @himantabiswa, we presented the prosperous and transformational Assam budget. Thankful to the people of Assam for their valuable advice sent to us.” – tweeted by Ajanta Neog.

Government will provide smartphones to almost 8 lakh Class IX and X students of government schools for online education.

There will be an increase in the assistance amount of Orunodoi scheme and to construct 1000 kms of embankments-cum-roads.

A financial assistance of Rs 40 Crore will be provided to families who have lost one member to COVID-19. As a part of it, Rs 1,00,000 will be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

Additionally, under the Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme, Rs 3,500 per month will be given to COVID orphans below 15 years of age.

A scheme to cover a total of 805 tea estates has been announced for the tea-tribe communities. These households to have tap Connections, piped gas supply, with the government bearing expenses of electricity dues and chemicals for five years. 2,69,648 people are expected to benefit from the scheme.

The government will provide assistance to micro-lenders, on the basis of two categories : Rs 25,000 will be paid for regular repayment of loans and maintaining good credit discipline. The overdue amount will be cleared by the government if payment is overdue by 1-89 days. Whereas, incentive of Rs 25,000 will be paid after restarting regular repayment. Meanwhile, loans categorized as non-performing asset will be disposed with Rs 7,500 cr state funds. Rs. 4,000 crore benefit shall be transferred by lenders.

Neog further states that 1 lakh vacancies will be filled across 48 state government departments.

The government will undertake several projects worth Rs 5,556 crore to improve road connectivity under ‘Asom Mala Scheme’. Four major roadways to be erected are – Kokrajhar to Rupsi Airport via Bashbari, Rowta to Misamari, Gohpur to Dholpur via Ghagrabasti, and NH 52 (Dirak gate) Bijulibon Pengeree. 250 km of roads by ASRIP (with aid from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank) and 313 km of roads by ARNIP (with aid from Asian Development Bank) will be constructed.

Rs 1800 crore has been earmarked for the government’s flagship DBT Orunodoi scheme for women of low-marginalised families. Although the scheme has already been announced in 2020 budget, this year the monthly assistance will be increased from Rs 830 to Rs 1000.

Under the ‘Sonali Xaishab Bikkashit Axom’ 1,000 model Anganwadi centres will be set up with Rs 13.50 crore. Each centre will be constructed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

Neog has also announced that 1,000 km of embankment-cum-roads will be built along the Barak and Brahmaputra rivers to transform the state into a flood-free region.