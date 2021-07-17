Heroic Legacy: U Tirot Sing Day

NET Web Desk

The birth anniversary of Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter from Meghalaya who led a revolt against the British is observed on the 17th of July every year.

This day is celebrated to honour the 19th-century freedom fighter from Meghalaya who led a revolt against the British.

Tirot Sing, also known as U Tirot Sing Syiem born in the year 1802 and died in the year 1835, was one of the chiefs of the Khasi people in the early 19th century. He drew his lineage from the Syiemlieh clan.

Tirot Sing resolved to drive out the British from the Khasi hills and in April 1829, hundreds of his men attacked a British garrison, triggering the Anglo-Khasi war, which was to last for four years.

Given that the Khasis were ill-equipped and vastly outnumbered, it is a testament to the bravery of Tirot Sing and his men that they managed to mount a resistance for four years. Eventually, Tirot Sing was captured by the British and deported to Dhaka where he died in jail on July 17th, 1835.

Each year on the anniversary of his death, wreaths are placed at the U Tirot Singh Memorial in Mairang town

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also tweeted his tribute to the great Khasi freedom fighter.

“Today we remember one of the early heroes of the freedom fighting movement, U Tirot Sing Syiem who fought relentlessly till his last breath to prevent Khasi Hills from falling into the hands of the British colonisers,” read his tweet.