Manipur : 4000 Unauthorized RAT Kits Seized From Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, at around 2 PM, the Churachandpur police seized a maruti van transporting a total of 4000 unauthorized Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits for COVID-19 from Churachandpur.

Local cops seized the van with an ambulance sticker, illegally transporting the unauthorized RAT kits, parked infront of the Churachandpur college.

Bearing registration no AS01 AR 0835, the van had an ambulance sticker pasted both on the front and back glass.

Identified as Okram Uday Singh and Sagolsem Umesh of Imphal West district, the accused confessed they had unloaded 4 boxes of Covid-19 test kits.

According to Sangai Express report, the 4 carton boxes contained test kits of Standard Q COVID-19 manufactured by SD Biosenser Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Haryana.

It contained 40 small boxes, with 25 more kits, thereby taking the figure to 4000 test kits.

The apprehended could not produce any documents from Medical Directorate (MD) or any other authority.

Acting on the following, the District Police alerted the District Commissioner (DC) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Churachandpur.