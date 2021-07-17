Manipur : Two Curfew Violators Attack An Unarmed Police in Ukhrul

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, at around 9:30 PM, Ukhrul cops arrested atleast two curfew violators for pelting stone on an unarmed police.

Considered second such inhuman attack, the incident took place near Secondary school, Wino Bazaar.

Identified as Tharashok from Pharung village and Pamshim Rungsung from Seikhor village, the two violators humiliated the cops, trying to stop them from roaming around during curfew hours.

Although both the violators ran away from the scene, before a police team arrived, cops however chased both of them at around 10 PM. They were taken to the police station for further questioning. Both the apprehended were released after stern warning.

While speaking to Ukhrul Times, the Sub Inspector, W. Marchang informed that due to police intervention and co-operation, cases of theft around Ukhrul town has drastically shrinked. Cops are keeping a close watch during the curfew hours to ensure safety in the town.