Mizoram: Aizawl To Be Under Total Lockdown From July 18- 24

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

The Mizoram Govt. has imposed a total lockdown within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area from midnight of July 18 till the midnight of July 24. The movement of people during this period will be strictly prohibited.

All-State Government Offices shall remain closed except DM&R, H&FW, Home (Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guard, Prisons, FSL), Excise forces, Finance, Treasury, District Administration, Civil Aviation, I&PR, FCS&CA, Forest, P&PI, and NIC/ICT. Non exempted Departments will have to obtain permission from the Secretary, SEC (SDMA) for performing urgent business.

However, the Mizoram Legislative Assembly shall function as per their arrangements.

Central Govt. offices shall have to make their arrangements with minimum attendance for performing urgent business. Employees detailed to attend offices shall carry with them their orders for the scrutiny of police/ COVID-19 Executive duty/ VLTF/LLTF

Gauhati High Court (Mizoram Bench) and other courts under its jurisdiction shall function as per the arrangements made by the Court.

Banks, ATMs, post offices, and postal services shall be Permitted with minimum attendance for performing urgent business.

Religious institutions & NGOs are permitted to perform urgent businesses with minimum attendance.

All educational institutions, Religious Houses, and privately-owned companies/office – consultancy services, etc shall remain closed.

Board Exams, recruitment exams, etc are permitted for only those exams which cannot be deferred and are specifically permitted by the Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). In such cases Admit cards/ID cards will act as movement pass.

For other districts of Mizoram, the Deputy Commissioners shall make restrictions/ regulations depending upon the local COVID-19 outbreak situation and assessment made by them.

For the safety of the general public, it is advisable to take COVID-19 vaccination at the earliest by all individuals free of cost from any of the Government’s vaccination centers.