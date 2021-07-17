Nagaland: Kohima To Have Ropeways To Beat Traffic Woes

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, the Principal Secretary, Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Government of Nagaland, Himato Zhimomi has confirmed the initiation of world-class ropeways in Kohima.

Although the project has been proposed as a transport system to ease traffic congestion long time back, but failed to materialize the following.

The initiative has been confirmed by Zhimomi via Twitter.

“Looking forward to world class #ropeway for #Kohima #Nagaland. Had good initial meeting today with Wapcos officials for the same. #urbanmobility for all.”- tweeted by the minister.

Speaking with the Morung Express, Himato asserted, the state Government is preparing to sign an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with WAPCOS Limited for the project.

WAPCOS Limited is an Indian Government undertaking and consultancy firm, entirely owned by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. It provides consultancy services in the fields of water resources, power and infrastructure.

Incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on June 26, 1959, WAPCOS has undertaken consultancy assignments in 50 countries globally.