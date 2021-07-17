Nagaland : ‘No Vaccination, No Salary’ For Government Employees

NET Web Desk

With the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, on Friday July 16, the Nagaland Government has announced the commencement of Unlock Phase-III, with effect from Sunday July 18 till Sunday August 1.

The decision, taken by the High-Powered Committee on COVID-19 has mandatorily marked the inoculation of all government employees in the Nagaland Civil Secretariat and Directorates.

This notice have been tweeted by MyGov Nagaland Twitter handle. “Attendance in office and requirement for vaccination for employees/ staff in #Nagaland Civil Secretariat and Directorates.”

Signed by J Alam, Chief Secretary, Nagaland, the notice further asserted that all employees/staffs in the Nagaland Civil Secretariat and Directorates should be vaccinated in order to attend office, or to produce COVID-19 negative test report by getting testd every 15 days through either RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT on self-payment basis as per government approved rates.

The salaries of those who have not taken a single dose of vaccine against COVID-19 or who have failed to furnish COVID-19 negative test report will be stopped beyond July 31, 2021, and will not be allowed to attend office. The absence period of such employees will be treated as leave without pay.

The Administrative Head of Departments/Head of Departments shall enforce the directive, and submit report to the Home Department on or before 15th of every month.

It should provide the detailing status of vaccination or submission of COVID-19 negative test report.