Sikkim : 33% More Deaths Due To 2nd Wave, Only 51% With Comorbidities

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, the Health secretary Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia stated that 33% more deaths were reported in the state due to second wave of COVID-19.

He asserted a total of 182 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 due to second wave. While, only 136 people succumbed to COVID-19 due to the first wave in 2020.

According to Sikkim Express report, 94 deceased (51%) suffered comorbidities. Meanwhile, other COVID fatalities did not report any comorbidities.

The Health Secretary further stated that 112 COVID deaths (82%) were detected with comorbidities.

As per the department, Sikkim’s positivity rate during second wave currently stood to 19%.

Pempa shared that Sikkim reported a total of 1717 cases during the 2nd wave in April, thereby registering a positivity rate of 16.14%, with 12 deaths.

Furthermore, during May, the state recorded a total of 7364 cases, with a positivity rate of 28.52%, reporting 106 total deaths.

During June – 5227 cases, 11.8% positivity rate, and 54 deaths.

Till thursday July 15, total vaccination doses administered were 5,93,016. First jabs administered are – 4,60,513. While the second doses tally stood to – 1,32,503.