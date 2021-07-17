Sikkim Government Issues ‘Situation’ & ‘Period Of Absence’ For Government Employees During COVID-19

NET Web Desk

On Friday July 16, the Ministry of Personnel, issued guidelines for the quarantine period and the treatment to period of absence required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Sikkim Facebook Page, tweeted about the Memorandum, “Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel, Government of Sikkim.”

When the government servant himself becomes COVID positive and in home isolation/quarantine or has been hospitalized. If the following happens, he/she shall be granted Special Casual Leave (SCL) upto 20 days on mere production of COVID positive report without Medical Certificate. On completion of the SCL, he/she shall be granted Commuted Leave (CL), if without insisting, production of medical certificate, followed by earned leave, and in case it’s don’t become available, he/she shall be given Extra Ordinary Leave which shall be counted for qualifying service.

If a family member (dependent or not) living with the employee becomes COVID positive or remains in home isolation/quarantine or has been hospitalized, then the employee will be granted an SCL upto 15 days without production of Medical Certificate. On mere production, COVID positive report of the family member (dependent or not) is required. On completion of 15 days SCL, he/she shall be granted CL, without production of medical certificate, followed by Earned Leave (EL). If in any case, the EL is not available, he/she shall be given Extraordinary Leave which shall be counted for qualifying service.

When the government servant comes into direct contact with a COVID patient and remains in Home Quarantine. As a result, he/she shall be treated as on duty/work from home for a period of 7 days. For any period beyond that, his/her attendance shall be regulated as per the instructions issued from time to time by the Home Department, and Health & Family Welfare Department.

The period of quarantine spent by Government Servant as a precautionary measure, residing in the containment zone. If this happens, he/she shall be treated as on duty/work from home till the containment zone is de-notified.