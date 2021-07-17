Smoke Signals: Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Publicly Burns Drugs Worth Crores In Golaghat And Diphu

NET Web Desk

Signaling Assam Govt.’s tough stance against drugs Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially set aflame seized contraband worth crores at Golaghat and Diphu on July 17th Saturday.

The burning of contraband is being seen as a ‘ Zero-Tolerance’ message which, the Govt of Assam so vociferously has sounded in the last few days.

In Golaghat 1025.57 grams of heroin, 1200 kg cannabis, 3kg opium, and 1,06, 177 tablets in Golaghat’s Police Playground at 11.30 am today.

Later at 1.30 pm, the same program was conducted publicly at Karbi – Anglong Sports Council Playground at 5-Mile, Diphu where 11.88 kg morphin, 2.89 kg meth, 3.47 kg of heroin, 102.91 kg cannabis, and 2,03,384 tablets were destroyed.

In both the districts, the program was carried by Assam Police in coordination with the District drug disposal committee with due clearance from the State Pollutuon Control Board.

The same program to destroy seized drugs will be carried out in Nagaon and Hojai district on the 18th of July 2021.

Assam CM said that the Assam Police has done a great job against the war on drugs that started in May.

Sources said that a total of 1493 drug peddlers have been arrested to date. Assam Police stated that drugs of Rs. 168.38 crores have been seized to date.