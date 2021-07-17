Tripura Imposes Total Weekend Curfew, Extends Partial Measures Till July 24

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura



Tripura government announced a complete curfew on Saturday (July 17) and Sunday (July 18) while day and night curfew has been extended till 5 AM of July 24 next.

Given the upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases across Tripura, the Revenue department on Friday announced weekend curfew throughout the state on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the curfew will continue from 5 AM on Saturday to 6 AM on Monday. From then on, the day and night curfew will be in force from 2 pm on July 19 to 5 am on July 24.

The Revenue department in a notification on Friday informed that the situation has been reviewed. It has been decided that a complete curfew will be enforced across Tripura from 5 am on July 17 to 6 am on July 19.

Moreover, day and night curfew will remain imposed in Agartala Municipal Corporation, Ranirbazar Municipal Council, Jirania Municipal Council, Kailashahar Municipal Council, Dharmanagar Municipal Council, Belonia Municipal Council, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Teliamura Municipal Council, Amarpur Nagar Panchayat, Panisagar Nagar Panchayat, and Kamalpur Nagar Panchayat from 2 PM on July 19 till July 23 next and ends at 5 AM on July 20 to July 24.

According to the new guidelines, medicine, fruit, vegetable, dairy, fish, meat, egg, animal feed, and ration shops will be open during the entire curfew on the entire week.