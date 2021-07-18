Assam Police Rescue Nine Girls Trafficked To Kerala

0
0
Representational image

Nine girls trafficked from various parts of Assam were rscued from Kera by the Assam Police, informed ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh.

“An information was received by @Hojai_Police about an illegal human trafficking racket operating from Assam, in which several girls belonging to various districts in Assam have been trafficked to Thampanoor, Kerala,” Singh said in a tweet.

As per reports, the trafficked girls were forced into prostitution. Two traffickers were arrested in connection with the incident. The survivors and the accused are being brought back to Assam.

A case was registered at the Lanka police station in Hojai district on July 11 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On July 13, a team of eight police personnel left for Kerala to rescue the victims and apprehend the accused.

The girls hail from Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Kamrup (Rural), while the accused are from Hojai and Nagaon.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments