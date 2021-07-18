Assam Police Rescue Nine Girls Trafficked To Kerala

Nine girls trafficked from various parts of Assam were rscued from Kera by the Assam Police, informed ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh.

“An information was received by @Hojai_Police about an illegal human trafficking racket operating from Assam, in which several girls belonging to various districts in Assam have been trafficked to Thampanoor, Kerala,” Singh said in a tweet.

A total of *09(nine)* victims belonging to Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Kamrup (R) districts have been rescued. 02(two)accused persons namely

1) Muffazul Haque from Hojai

2) Rakbul Hussain from Nagaon

have been arrested and being brought to Assam @CMOfficeAssam — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 17, 2021

As per reports, the trafficked girls were forced into prostitution. Two traffickers were arrested in connection with the incident. The survivors and the accused are being brought back to Assam.

A case was registered at the Lanka police station in Hojai district on July 11 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On July 13, a team of eight police personnel left for Kerala to rescue the victims and apprehend the accused.

The girls hail from Hojai, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon and Kamrup (Rural), while the accused are from Hojai and Nagaon.