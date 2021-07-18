Border Dispute: Arunachal Pradesh Forms High Powered Ministerial Committee

-Tanu Bulo, NET Correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

As stated by the Arunachal Pradesh government a few days back about resolving the Arunachal-Assam border dispute ‘out of the court’, the state government has constituted High Powered Ministerial Committee (HPMC) to address the controversial issue.

The HPMC will be at the top at the state level in the dispute resolution process. It has further ordered the immediate constitution of District Level Committees (DLC) in the districts sharing land borders with Assam.

The DLCs will be headed by the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district. The members of DLC shall include MLAs of the constituencies in the district that shares a land boundary with Assam, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, Superintendent of Police, Divisional Forest Officer, and all administrative officers of border circles and subdivisions.

To involve maximum local stakeholder participation in the decision making, DLCs will hold discussions with student bodies, community-based organizations, village heads and Panchayat members.

Thereafter DLCs will consult with their counterparts from Assam. The committee will have to complete the consultation process within 2 months and submit a report to the HPMC.

Meanwhile, the Secretary and Joint Secretary to the High Power Ministerial Committee will coordinate and act as a link between HPMC and DLCs.