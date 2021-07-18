Six Held, Drugs Recovered, Marijuana Plants Destroyed By Tripura Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura



Six people were apprehended by Tripura Police for their alleged involvement in dealing with drugs and other contraband substances.

The arrests were made from different places of the state by the police.

The police also destroyed around 70,000 marijuana saplings in Bishalgarh apart from successfully recovering 12.4 grams of heroin and 132 kilos of dry cannabis in Dharmanagar.

Speaking to reporters, Bishalgarh Police Station OC Debashish Saha said, “The state police was conducting an operation on NDPS across the state. The police destroyed 70,000 marijuana saplings in today’s operation. We will continue this operation in the coming days as well.”

The police also seized 392 Yaba tablets and 0.26 grams of brown sugar in the Kailashahar area and arrested one person.

Country-made and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized in the Kumarghat area.

The police also seized 23 vials of brown sugar and country-made liquor from Teliamura.