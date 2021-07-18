Surekha Sikri: An Epitome Of Elegance & Performance

-Dipankar Sarkar

When the character of Durga Devi Kaushik aka Dadi in Badhaai Ho (2018) came alive on screen, it wooed the audiences and critics alike. The portrayal of a compelling matriarch with a modern attitude won awards in the Best Supporting Actress category at the Filmfare as well as National Film Awards.

Noted actress Surekha Sikri played the role. She effectively combined the terse and sarcastic lines of the dialogues that helped in the creation of a well-defined and lively character to keep audiences hooked.

With Badhaai Ho she once again confirmed her extraordinary calibre as an actress who can infuse a dose of startling realism to a well-etched character.

While growing up as an adult, Surekha Sikri, directed this ambition towards choosing a career option either in the field of journalism or writing. But the governing powers of destiny over human life had other plans for the zealous young lady.

In the year 1971, she graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD), Delhi, and began a journey of fifty years where her presence will be felt in three major mediums of entertainment: theatre, films, and television.

She would spend almost ten years of her life honing her skills as an actress with NSD’s repertory company and then move to the ‘Mayanagri’ (city of dream) Mumbai. She debuted on the silver screen with a supporting role in Amrit Nahata’s Kissa Kursi Ka (1978). The film was a satire on the political views and opinions of the former prime minister of our nation late Indira Gandhi. Hence, the film suffered from the inevitable fate of all the prints getting seized. But that was a minor glitch, as Sikri would later occupy a pivotal position as an actress in Indian cinema. She had worked with reputed filmmakers like Govind Nihalani, Saeed Akhtar Mirza, Shyam Benegal, and others.

She is a recipient of two important awards conferred by the government of India. National Film Awards thrice for Best Supporting Actress and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for her contribution to Hindi Theatre in 1989. Besides, she has won the Indian Television Academy Awards six times and the Filmfare Awards, Indian Telly Awards, and Screen Awards once.

The thespian left for her heavenly abode on July 16, 2021, following a cardiac arrest. She leaves behind an impressive body of work for posterity.