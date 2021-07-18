Tripura Police Arrests Youth For Helping Turkish Cybercriminal Escape India

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura Police have arrested a 23-year youth for helping an international ATM hacker and cybercriminal to escape to Bangladesh.

The cybercriminal, identified as a Turkish national named Hakan Zanburkan, was arrested two years ago on charges of ATM fraudulence in Tripura.

Police informed that Zanburkan had to be admitted to the GB Hospital on July 8 after he complained of some physical ailment.

While at the hospital, Zanburkan was helped by one 23-year-old Shakib Tripura to escape from the police custody on July 9.

The accused is a resident of the Chhota Shakbari area under Manubazar police station in the Sabroom sub-division, around 117 kilometres from Agartala.

He also helped Zanburkan escape India and enter Bangladesh through the international border in the Khowai district.