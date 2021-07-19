2 Nagaland Residents Held With Gecko Snakes & Chinese Pangolin Skin In Assam

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 18, a joint operation led by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Forest Department, and Assam Police has arrested 2 Nagaland residents from Bokajan, Assam.

According to Eastern Mirror report, the team conducted an operation at Cement Corporation of India (CCI) factory gate.

In the successful operation, the team retrieved a total of 10 gecko snakes and 10 kg of Chinese Pangolin skin from the two accused.

Identified as Khoto Rhakho, the suspected is an IRBn personnel headquartered at Aboi, Mon.

“@karbianglongpol and Forest team recovered 10 geckos and 10 KG of Pangolin Skin and arrested two persons. @assampolice @mygovassam” – tweeted by GP Singh, Special Director General of Police (DGP), Assam Police.

On being asked through a comment, if one of the accused in the uniform, belongs to Nagaland Police, the Special DGP asserted that the resident is an 11th IRBn personnel. Meanwhile, he stated that DGP of Nagaland has been informed of the same.